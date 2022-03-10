Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $259,468.10 and $1.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103422 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

