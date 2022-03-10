Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $609.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

