B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $592.30

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.30 ($7.76) and traded as low as GBX 557.45 ($7.30). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 572.20 ($7.50), with a volume of 3,009,219 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.10).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($306,603,773.58).

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

