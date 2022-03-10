BMO Capital Markets Trims Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $140.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.55% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,619. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.