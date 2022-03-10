BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 11,107 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

