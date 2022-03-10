BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

