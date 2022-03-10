BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.63 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,031 shares of company stock worth $864,236. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.