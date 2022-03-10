BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.65 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $190.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.25 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

