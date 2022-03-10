BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 152.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.