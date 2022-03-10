BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.67 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Ferro worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,069,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferro by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 533,809 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after buying an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ferro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 452,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,986,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

