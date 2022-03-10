BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.68 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South State were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of South State by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of South State by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

