BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

CENTA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

