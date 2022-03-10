BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

