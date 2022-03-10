BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 22,803 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.