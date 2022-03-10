BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.