BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,460,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,950,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

ELY stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

