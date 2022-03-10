BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,442 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of GATX worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 596.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.