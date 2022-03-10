BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 50,178 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

