BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,977 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

