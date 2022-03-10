BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

