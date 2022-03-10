Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,955 shares of company stock worth $736,715,921. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

