Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

NYSE:COP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.72. 9,464,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

