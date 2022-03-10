Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.