Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.