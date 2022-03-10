boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.46).

Several research firms have commented on BOO. Barclays cut boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 89.64 ($1.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

