Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,044.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,852. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,393.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,370.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

