BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $24,200.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00103412 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.