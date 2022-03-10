BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to report $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.18 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $105,595,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2,085.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

