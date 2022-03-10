Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,356,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 80.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%.
About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.