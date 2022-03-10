Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $58.43 million and $1.29 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00256938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032897 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00572430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.