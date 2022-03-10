Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

BXP opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

