Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

BRC traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 3,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

