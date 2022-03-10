BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 1,941.8% in February

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, an increase of 1,941.8% from the February 13th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.4 days.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,465. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

