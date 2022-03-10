Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Down 14.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 303,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 239,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

