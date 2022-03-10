Bread Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.03 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Bread has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $868,296.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00103498 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

