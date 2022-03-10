Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.57. 532,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 211,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

