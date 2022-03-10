Bretten Gordon Von Purchases 13,514 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of Coty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

