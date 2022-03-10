BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 124,376,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,557,984. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

