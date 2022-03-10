BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 124,376,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,557,984. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
