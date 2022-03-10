Brickell Biotech, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brickell Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

