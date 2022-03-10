Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading 2% Higher

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

