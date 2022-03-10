Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and traded as low as $20.15. Britvic shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 19,303 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

