Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.57). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

