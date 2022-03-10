Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. Paychex reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock remained flat at $$122.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 57,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Paychex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

