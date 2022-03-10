Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post $73.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.20 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PFC stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

