Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SEMrush reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEMrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 417,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

