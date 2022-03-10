Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.44 million and the highest is $73.69 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $293.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

