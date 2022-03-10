Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.19. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

GPS opened at $14.38 on Thursday. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in GAP by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.