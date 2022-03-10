Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $196.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $322.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

