Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

