Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.