Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to report sales of $94.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $100.44 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $396.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

